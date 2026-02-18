Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 356,752 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356,752 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of North American Construction Group worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $463.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

