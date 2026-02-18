Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,585 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.75 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $321.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.