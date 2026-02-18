Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 39,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 GAAP earnings well above expectations — KRG posted EPS of $0.86 vs. the consensus ~$0.51, signaling stronger quarterly profitability than modeled. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Reported Q4 GAAP earnings well above expectations — KRG posted EPS of $0.86 vs. the consensus ~$0.51, signaling stronger quarterly profitability than modeled. Positive Sentiment: Company issued a materially higher FY2026 earnings guide (EPS 2.060–2.120) that sits well above the street’s prior consensus (~1.06), a catalyst for upward revisions to expectations and valuation. TipRanks: Kite Realty Guides 2026 FFO

Company issued a materially higher FY2026 earnings guide (EPS 2.060–2.120) that sits well above the street’s prior consensus (~1.06), a catalyst for upward revisions to expectations and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Funds from operations (FFO) for Q4 came in at $0.51, essentially meeting consensus, which reduces surprise risk but limits immediate upside from FFO beat. Zacks: Meets Q4 FFO Estimates

Funds from operations (FFO) for Q4 came in at $0.51, essentially meeting consensus, which reduces surprise risk but limits immediate upside from FFO beat. Neutral Sentiment: Management color from the earnings call/transcript frames the quarter as balancing growth initiatives and near-term drags; useful for modeling but not an immediate buy/sell trigger. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Management color from the earnings call/transcript frames the quarter as balancing growth initiatives and near-term drags; useful for modeling but not an immediate buy/sell trigger. Negative Sentiment: FFO is slightly down year-over-year (Q4 FFO $0.51 vs. $0.53 a year ago), indicating modest operational pressure on the REIT’s cash earnings despite the GAAP EPS beat. Zacks: Compared to Estimates — Key Metrics

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Featured Stories

