Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. DA Davidson Reaffirmation

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. QSIC Customer Win

QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Investor Day Transcript

Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Trending Note

Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified.

Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Datadog’s CTO sold about $5.47M in stock — a sizable insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market even if motivated by diversification or liquidity needs. Insider Sale

Datadog Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.35, a PEG ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $795,854.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 88,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,398.60. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 490,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,228,278.42. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.