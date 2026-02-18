Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,296 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,277.54. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

