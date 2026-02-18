Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires 21,582 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,416. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of CSCO opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

