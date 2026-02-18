NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 92,863 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,863 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,920. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.