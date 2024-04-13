Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $719,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

