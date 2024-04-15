Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

