MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $213.00 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $344.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

