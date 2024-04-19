United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of United Airlines worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

