AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

