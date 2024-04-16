Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

