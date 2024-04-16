Sapient Capital LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.