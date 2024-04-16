Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

