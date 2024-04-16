REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

