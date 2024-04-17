The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

GS stock opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.