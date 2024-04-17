Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

