7,249 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.