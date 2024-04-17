7,249 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

