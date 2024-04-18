Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Up 0.1 %

HLN stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

