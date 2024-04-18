Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,351,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.