Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.04 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

