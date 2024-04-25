Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 1,139.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $351,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.0 %

DASH opened at $126.76 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.