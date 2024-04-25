1,126 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Get Our Latest Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.