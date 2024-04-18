Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

KREF stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $652.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.