Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $259.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

