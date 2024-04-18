Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

