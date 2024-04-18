Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

