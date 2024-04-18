WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

NYSE WEC opened at $79.61 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

