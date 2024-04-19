Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $846.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $843.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

