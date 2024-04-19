Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 234.63 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

