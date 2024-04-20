Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $440.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

