Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $844.71 and its 200 day moving average is $622.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.