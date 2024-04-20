Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,088 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hologic worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

