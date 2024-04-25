Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 565 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.16 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

