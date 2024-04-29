GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $113,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

