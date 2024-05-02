Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

