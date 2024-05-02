Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.67. Evogene shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 103,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

