Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.56 million.

Profound Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$16.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

