Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,105 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,539,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $748.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.16. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

