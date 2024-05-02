StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.16.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.