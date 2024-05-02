StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.