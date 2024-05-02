Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $161,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

ORC stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -271.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

