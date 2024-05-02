Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

