National Bankshares Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

FTT stock opened at C$43.39 on Wednesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

