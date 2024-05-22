Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 323.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

