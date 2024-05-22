Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

