Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.