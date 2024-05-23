Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $564,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Chart Industries by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

