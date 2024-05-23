Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.