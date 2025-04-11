Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Lifted by Analyst

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVMUY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $183.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.6206 dividend. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

